TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €28.00 ($32.94) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.29 ($30.93).

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €29.09 ($34.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €27.79. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12-month high of €28.89 ($33.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

