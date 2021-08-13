TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €29.60 by Warburg Research

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €29.60 ($34.82) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s current price.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.29 ($30.93).

ETR TEG opened at €29.09 ($34.22) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12 month high of €28.89 ($33.99). The company’s 50-day moving average is €27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

