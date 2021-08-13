Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Talaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,479. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TALS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

