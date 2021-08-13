Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

TLIS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Talis Biomedical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talis Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). On average, research analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Talis Biomedical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

