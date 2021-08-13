Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.46.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

