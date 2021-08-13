Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. Target Hospitality updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.37 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $341.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

