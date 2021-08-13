Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. Target Hospitality updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.37 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $341.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.
