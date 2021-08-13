Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TATYY. Investec cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

