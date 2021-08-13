Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TTCM remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 9,444,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,141,738. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Tautachrome has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About Tautachrome

Tautachrome, Inc is an Internet technology development company. It develops KlickZie platform, which turns smartphones into trustable imagers and serves as first imagery-based social portal network. The Company’s ArKnet platform provides virtual interfacing for consumer purchases from providers in the global household goods and services marketplace.

