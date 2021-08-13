Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Fund increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Himension Fund now owns 426,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.69.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.