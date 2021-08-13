Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Tenable reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $594,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,034,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,358 shares of company stock valued at $7,277,726 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,866 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.79. Tenable has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

