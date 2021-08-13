Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

