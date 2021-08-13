Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after acquiring an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 251.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after buying an additional 779,815 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,787. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

