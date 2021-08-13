Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 56 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $587.87. 29,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $426.71 and a one year high of $608.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

