Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $37,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.50. The company had a trading volume of 398,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,862. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.52 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

