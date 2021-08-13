Texas Permanent School Fund Has $20.62 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $917.07. 9,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $880.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $922.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

