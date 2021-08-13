Texas Permanent School Fund Has $51.65 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. 1,874,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,232,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

