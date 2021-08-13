Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 335 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.31. 57,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.96. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.