Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 993 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $229.64. 100,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

