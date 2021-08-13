The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $29.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.90.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:AES traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. 103,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.
The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.
About The AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
