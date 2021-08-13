The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $29.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. 103,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

