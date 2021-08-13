The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,743. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

