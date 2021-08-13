The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.

AZEK stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 23,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.49. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In other The AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.