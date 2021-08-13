The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $206.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 17.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

