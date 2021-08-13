The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Mirador Capital Partners LP’s 6th Largest Position

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises about 2.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 70.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $6,145,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,613,338.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

