The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,606,000 after acquiring an additional 306,944 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $6,118,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE BX opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.40.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

