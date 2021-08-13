The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,533 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $13,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.08. 297,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,963,101. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.20. The firm has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.