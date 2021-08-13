The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $651.00

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $651.00 and last traded at $654.23, with a volume of 4717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $663.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $902.16. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $38,899,750. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $86,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

