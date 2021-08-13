The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Position Increased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.29.

NYSE COO traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.99. 246,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.93 and a 1-year high of $442.67.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

