The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.8% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 31,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 202,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,657. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

