The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of DRNA opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. Analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

