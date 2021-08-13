The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.87. Apple has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

