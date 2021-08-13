The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.
AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.60.
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.87. Apple has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.