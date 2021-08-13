The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in July

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 33,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,699. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

