The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.