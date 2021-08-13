The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.58.

PG opened at $142.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.58.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,707 shares of company stock valued at $65,350,599. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

