The Sage Group’s (SGE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SGE. Numis Securities raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 716 ($9.35).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 715.20 ($9.34) on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 762.40 ($9.96). The firm has a market cap of £7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 690.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.