The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,441 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.