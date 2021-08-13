The Vitec Group’s (VTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VTC. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Vitec Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

The Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,541.53 ($20.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,376.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £711.92 million and a PE ratio of -132.89. The Vitec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71).

In related news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

