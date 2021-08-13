The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.16. 1,321,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.80. The company has a market capitalization of $330.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.
In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.
