The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEGRY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

