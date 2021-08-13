TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $377.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

