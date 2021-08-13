TheStreet Downgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CCOI has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.06 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.75. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.53%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

