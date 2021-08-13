TheStreet Upgrades Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PCRX. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $909,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

