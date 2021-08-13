Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 462 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.55. 34,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $255.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.59.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

