Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 6,100 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

MU stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. 1,398,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,273,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,368 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.