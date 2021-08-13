Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 50,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $52.72.

