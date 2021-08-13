Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.61. 54,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.96. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $199.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.