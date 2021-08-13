Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 13,452 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,376,544 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

