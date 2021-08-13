Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $234.41. The company had a trading volume of 450,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,101. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.20.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

