Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 19,423 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,423 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,224 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $493.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

