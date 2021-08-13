ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up to $22.96

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.96, but opened at $23.58. ThredUp shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 783 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.