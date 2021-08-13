ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $256,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

